Bears Place Dakota Dozier on IR, Sign DB Jayson Stanley

Bears place O-lineman on IR, sign free agent DB

The Bears announced that they placed right guard Dakota Dozier on injured reserve on Tuesday. On the first day of last week’s mandatory minicamp, Dozier suffered what appeared to be a leg injury and needed to be carted off the field. Matt Eberflus didn’t see how the injury happened at the moment, and didn’t have an update on the severity of the injury.

Dozier had been mixing in with Sam Mustipher for starting right guard reps. That position is one of three on the offensive line with question marks. In addition to right guard, it’s unclear who will start Week 1 at the tackle positions. For the first half of the summer program, the team had Larry Borom working as the starting left tackle, with Teven Jenkins working as the starting right tackle. But in the second half, including all of mandatory minicamp, Borom moved over to right tackle, while rookie Braxton Jones took the starting left tackle reps. So far, the only two players who seem locked into their positions are Lucas Patrick at center, and Cody Whitehair at left guard.

In a corresponding move, the Bears signed free agent defensive back Jayson Stanley. He initially joined the league as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2019. But he didn’t make his NFL debut until 2020, when he was with the Seahawks. That year he played in eight games, primarily on special teams. Last season, Stanley spent some time on the Packers practice squad, but didn’t play in any games.

