Bears' Peanut Tillman Fails Hilarious Wing-Eating Prank Challenge

Peanut Tillman gets pranked in wing-eating challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The King of Pranks goes down.

Ex-Bears defensive back, Charles "Peanut" Tillman was pranked into eating very spicy wings while attempting to stave off milk and water for five minutes.

The King of Pranks @peanuttillman finally got a taste of his own medicine 😂 pic.twitter.com/pAGFvspZYV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2023

"Sweating like I stole something," Tillman said. "Give me some more milk."

He did not last. And his other two opponents were given mild wings.

"Why did I agree to this dumb challenge?"

The hysterical video shows Tillman in survival mode, as he turned to a plethora of methods to ease the pain of the heat.

He went for the milk, grabbed at someone else's water, dipped his hands in water and combined milk and water onto a towel to alleviate his eye – which he touched after eating the wings.

"You can call me one-eyed Peanut now."

