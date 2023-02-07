Bears partial owner Andrew McKenna passes at age 93 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andrew McKenna, partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears, passed at the 93-years-old.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Andrew McKenna, Chicago Bears part owner and board member. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 8, 2023

"This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears," chairman George McCaskey said in a statement from the team. "Few people have had a larger impact on our great city. Andy spent his life dedicated to institutions across sports, media, museums, academia, health care and more sharing his insights and leadership.

"His guidance helped us make sound business decisions, most recently with our selection of Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO. We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family."

A Chicago native, McKenna earned his undergraduate degree in business administration and marketing from Notre Dame and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from DePaul University College of Law.

Most notably, he was the chairman of McDonald's from 2004-16. He wore many hats as a businessman, serving as the director of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, the Big Shoulders Fund, the Ireland Economic Advisory Board, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry, Civic Committee and the United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.

