Bears-Packers Inactives Include Three Starters in Secondary

Four Bears starters sidelined for Packers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without several starters when they take on the Packers at Soldier Field in Week 13, including three in the secondary. The team announced that safety Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor are all inactive. In addition, starting fullback Khari Blasingame, backup right tackle Larry Borom and depth interior lineman Ja’Tyre Carter will be sidelined.

The Gordon and Brisker news are no surprise, since they were each ruled out on Friday, but Vildor was officially questionable heading into the game with an ankle injury. Vildor was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but practiced in full on Friday, so it was looking like Vildor may be able to play. With both Gordon and Vildor out, the Bears will have to go deeper into their depth chart for the starting outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson. Options including Harrison Hand, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. Special teams standout Josh Blackwell could see some defensive snaps, as could newcomer Justin Layne. The Bears claimed Layne off waivers from the Steelers last month.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

With Borom out, the Bears will need a new backup at right tackle behind Riley Reiff. When both Reiff and Borom got hurt in the Jets game, it was swing guard Michael Schofield who filled in on the right side. But Alex Leatherwood was inactive that day, and he’s suited up to play against the Packers.

The Bears said Blasingame was ruled inactive due to an illness. It’s unclear how the Bears will adjust with him sidelined, since they don’t have another dedicated fullback, and tight end/fullback hybrid man Jake Tonges is on the practice squad.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.