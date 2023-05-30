Bears' P.J. Walker Lands 10th on Sports Illustrated's Best Backup QB List

P.J. Walker lands 10th on SI's best backup QB list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Recently, Sports Illustrated created a league-wide ranking of every backup quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

The Bears' backup quarterback, P.J. Walker, landed 10th on the list.

"Walker has a career completion percentage of 57.5 in 15 NFL games, but his skill set makes him an ideal backup for versatile quarterbacks such as Justin Fields. Backups like Walker make a crisis situation easier to navigate by having strengths that fit the current offensive system" SI wrote.

The Bears signed Walker this offseason, teaming him up with his former teammates from last year's Carolina Panthers, DJ Moore and D'Onta Foreman.

He will inevitably back up the likes of Justin Fields, who the Bears expect to elevate his play this season from the first two years of his career.

Andy Dalton, the successor of Walker in Carolina and former Bears backup quarterback, was ranked the best backup quarterback on the list. Mitch Trubisky came in 16th on the list. And Trevor Siemian, who the Bears released this offseason, slotted 28th on the list as with the Bengals.

