Bears on Paris Johnson's Top-3 NFL Team Wishlist

Paris Johnson Jr. would love to be a Chicago Bear. In a recent interview on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, the exciting offensive tackle prospect was asked to list the top three teams he’d like to play for in the pros, and the Bears made the cut.

“Realistically, I would say ‘Who needs a tackle?’” Johnson said on the podcast. “I would say Chicago. I would say the Falcons, to be in Atlanta too.”

The last team on Johnson’s list was the Titans, and it sounds like they’d be his No. 1 choice if players got to draft which teams they play for, instead of the other way around.

“For me, personally, I feel like the first thing you look at is taxes, state taxes,” Johnson said. “It’d be cool if I was a Titan. There’s no state taxes there and it’s warm. I’m from Cincinnati, so weather is important, too.”

For someone who stands to make tens of millions of dollars over their career, paying attention to income tax is an understandably important consideration. So is taking a look at the weather when you’re expected to work outside.

Illinois is one of 11 states that has a flat income tax rate. That tax rate is 4.95%, which ranks near the middle among states with a flat rate. Tennessee is one of seven states with no income tax. Of course anyone who follows the Bears knows about Bears weather, too.

Fortunately for the Bears, their organization’s rich history and all the wonderful things Chicago has to offer remain big draws for NFL players.

