Bears Offensive Lineman Michael Schofield Expecting First Child

Michael Schofield, an offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears, and his wife, Kendall Coyne Schofield, announced via Twitter they are expecting their first child.

Penny and Blue have something to share with you! pic.twitter.com/hw3lziRiwS — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) March 1, 2023

The pair shared the announcement with a photo of their dogs, Penny and Blue, with a sign reading "Baby Schofield coming Summer 2023."

Michael is an Orland Park, Ill. native. He signed with the team over the summer of 2022 heading into the last season. He appeared in 13 games this season and started in five amidst a slew of injuries on the offensive line.

Kendall, also from the southwest suburbs of Chicago, is a player development coach with the Rockford Ice Hogs, the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. A hockey professional herself, Kendall started her career on the ice in 2007 and was selected third overall in the 2015 NWHL draft.

The two are also part of the Chicago Red Stars ownership group, an expenditure they began two years ago to the day.

