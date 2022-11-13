Bears Offense Hums With Justin Fields, Cole Kmet TDs on Play-Action

How Cole Kmet killed Lions with play-action routes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Bears faced a 2nd-and-1 at midfield. Justin Fields faked a handoff to Khalil Herbert to the right, but the Lions defenders didn’t bite very hard and flowed with Fields as he rolled to the left. Problem for the Lions was too many defenders moved with Fields and Cole Kmet found himself all alone 30 yards downfield. Fields lofted him an easy pass, Kmet reeled it in and jogged in for as easy of a score as you’ll see in the NFL.

Cole Kmet AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Q6MdoeqTrc — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 13, 2022

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

After the game, Kmet said he wasn’t surprised by how open he was on the play.

“We run a lot of those boot concepts with Justin,” Kmet said. “I just really had to run off the corner and safety a bit and I knew right when I planted my foot that it was going to be wide open. Again, good feel by Luke there to call it in that moment. We had run plays prior to kinda set it up a little bit and it obviously it popped right open.”

It was a play the Bears were prepared to hit against the Lions specifically, too.

“Since we run a lot of keepers and stuff like that sometimes their safety tends to overplay the corner and that’s what he did on that play,” said Fields. “Cole ran a great route. We’ve been practicing that all week.”

The Bears took a 14-point lead and the celebration was on at Soldier Field. Of course that celebration was short lived, but fans should still be happy about how the Bears scored that touchdown, because it represents successes in the foundation of their offense. The Bears want to establish the run, then build their passing game on top of the run game. This play-action pass, with so much defensive attention being paid to Fields as a rusher, exemplified that, and it was executed perfectly.

Earlier in the game, Fields and Kmet beat the Lions on another play-action pass, too.

“You’ve gotta have really good run sell,” Kmet said. “The first one Justin looking like the intent to run, obviously you get the trigger from the (defender) and I’m able to slip him and Justin’s able to throw it over the top.

“It’s good to see for sure.”

Even though the Bears offense has exploded over the last month, they’re still a work in progress. The run game has been tops in the league, and adding Fields to the mix over the past few weeks has been a revelation. Now they’ll need to learn how to close, and win through the air when the run game is taken out of the equation.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.