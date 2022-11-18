Bears OC Luke Getsy Listed as Name to Watch for NFL Head Coach Jobs

Luke Getsy listed as name to watch for head coach jobs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If all goes according to plan, Luke Getsy probably won’t be the Bears offensive coordinator for very long. It sounds crass, but it’s true. If Getsy does a great job building the Bears offense and developing Justin Fields as a top-tier NFL quarterback, then he’ll be in high demand for a head coaching job. The buzz is already starting to build for Getsy taking the next step, and in a recent NFL.com listing, Getsy was included as a young coach to watch for next year’s head coach hiring cycle.

“Getsy is now in his first year on Matt Eberflus' staff in Chicago, overseeing a breakout season for young QB Justin Fields,” Tom Pelissero wrote. “The Bears have found ways to be productive in spite of their personnel shortcomings amidst a rebuild, and just as important, they're building a culture on offense.”

The Bears feel that culture shifting, and the results on the field are undeniable. After averaging just 15.5 points per game over the first six games of the season, the Bears did some self scouting and made some changes. That included using Fields as a runner more often, and getting Fields out of the pocket more to take advantage of his athleticism. In the four weeks since the Bears tweaked the offense they’ve doubled their scoring output, averaging 31 points per game.

Getsy’s ability to reflect on his team’s strengths and weakness, and make the necessary adjustments isn’t a given at the NFL level, and it’s something his players appreciate.

“Some guys are kind of stuck in doing what they want to do and not what their players are good at,” said Cole Kmet. “You’ve seen him adjust and do things on the fly, his adjustments at halftime, all that stuff is really special.”

No one in Halas Hall was surprised to hear Getsy listed as a candidate for a head coaching job after only 10 games as an offensive coordinator. Players and coaches alike love to work with him, praise his ability to lead and his ability to teach.

“He’s very intelligent, works well with the players,” said Matt Eberflus. “He’s very flexible. He’s fun to be around. It’s a joy to come to work with him every day. He takes command of a room, which is also something you need. He’s honest and he’s loyal. He, to me, is a definite big-time candidate.”

“I’ve been saying that from the beginning of the year that he’s a special person,” said Darnell Mooney. “If we do whatever we’ve gotta do, he’s not going to be here long. We’re going to continue to enjoy his journey here, because yeah he’s too good of a guy, too good of a coach to be at that OC standard for too long.”

Equanimeous St. Brown has worked with Getsy for several years, dating back to their time together in Green Bay. Getsy was the Packers passing game coordinator in 2020 and 2021 when St. Brown was still wearing green and gold, so he’s gotten a unique perspective on Getsy’s growth as a coach.

“He’s taken the philosophy that (LaFleur) brought it in and made it his own, put his twist on it,” St. Brown said. “We’re trying to show that on the field. We have potential to be a great offense, and we will be.”

If he does go, Mooney was emphatic that the Bears would need to keep the same offense they’ve been running this year and find a coach from the same tree. With the Bears offense humming after half a season in this offense, it’s fun to imagine what it can be after a few years of consistency in the same system. That’s why guys like Mooney and Kmet would have mixed emotions if Getsy did land a head coaching gig next year.

“Obviously that would suck for us,” Kmet said. “You know, you start building things, and being able to have comfort with one guy as a playcaller and an offensive coordinator. When you’re able to keep that as long as you can, that’s a good thing for an offense.”

But on a personal level:

“That’d be awesome for him,” Kmet said. “We’d be nothing but happy for him, for sure.”

“Hopefully it does not happen,” Mooney said. “If it does, it will be congratulations, but hopefully it does not happen.”

“This happened to me for four years,” said Eberflus. “I understand the whole business of it. Every coordinator in the league wants to be a head coach. I also know this about Luke, his feet are where his feet are. He’s focused on the job at hand and that’s what makes him a special guy.”

