Bears Observations: Justin Fields Dazzles in 35-32 Loss to Dolphins

What we learned as Fields shines in Bears' 35-32 loss vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO – The Bears suffered a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.

But they had to have left Week 9 feeling even more confident in their future after the show quarterback Justin Fields put on against the Dolphins.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Fields went 17-for-28 for 123 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 178 yards on the ground. Those 166 yards are the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history.

The Bears' defense once again got off to a slow start, forcing Fields to come from behind for much of the afternoon. The comeback fell short, but Fields took yet another massive step forward.

Here’s what we learned in the Bears’ 35-32 loss vs. the Dolphins:

Welcome, Chase Claypool

The Bears tried to get their new wide receiver into the action early, targeting him four times in the first half.

Claypool caught two of those targets for 13 yards and did draw a 28-yard pass interference penalty. He did have one drop on a screen pass.

In his Bears debut, Claypool caught two passes on five targets for 13 yards.

Justin Fields is arriving

Fields finished the month of October on a high note, with back-to-back stellar performances against the Patriots and Cowboys.

He started November the same way.

Fields authored a brilliant first half in which he was decisive and accurate in the passing game and a big weapon in the run game.

Fields went 11-for-15 for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the first half while also adding 53 yards on the ground.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy dialed up a creative first-half game plan that saw the Bears utilize a variety of different screens, a tight end end-around, more QB-designed runs, and rolled pockets.

Fields has one bad miss on a screen to Claypool, but other than that, he was almost flawless.

His first touchdown pass came off a gorgeous play fake in which he expertly sold the handoff, booted to the right, and hit tight end Cole Kmet. Kmet did the rest, galloping 18 yards for a score.

The second touchdown was an absolute dot on a slot fade to Darnell Mooney.