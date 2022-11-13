Bears Observations: Fourth-Quarter Meltdown Leads to 31-30 Loss Vs. Lions

What we learned as Bears meltdown in 31-30 loss to Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields and the Bears' offense lamented missed opportunities to pull off game-winning drives against the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins earlier this season.

They got another chance Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

Once again, they came up short as Fields was sacked on fourth-and-8 with 1:04 seconds left. When Fields was flung to the turf, it capped off a wild fourth quarter that saw the Lions erase a 14-point deficit, fall behind by six after a 67-yard touchdown run by Fields, and then drive 91 yards to take a 31-30 lead.

Fields had another dynamic day, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He went 11-for-20 for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception through the air.

The Bears had command of the game entering the fourth quarter. There's no reason they should have left Soldier Field with a loss. But shaky defense, a missed PAT by Cairo Santos, and a horrific, game-changing pick-six by Fields allowed the Lions to pull off a comeback the likes of which Detroit hasn't seen since 1993.

It was an all-around meltdown.

Here's what we learned in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions.

First-half ground control

Fields and the Bears’ running game had its way with the Lions in the first half, rushing for 128 yards in the first half.

The Bears once again utilized Fields’ legs from the opening kick, calling a variety of QB-designed runs, including zone-reads, sweeps, pin and pulls, and a fake screen QB draw. Fields rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half but took several big shots he had been good at avoiding before Sunday.

Fields' 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was another feat of athletic escapism.

The only thing that derailed the Bears’ rushing attack in the first half were penalties, as a hold on Braxton Jones and a facemask on Kmet stalled out successful drives.

Passing game pulse

After their Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Fields said he wanted to get more production out of the passing game. The second-year quarterback has been efficient over the past month, but the yards haven’t been there.

A matchup against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL appeared to be a good opportunity for the Bears to air it out.

But Fields and the Bears’ passing attack didn’t find the explosive plays they hoped for in the first half.

Fields went just 5-for-8 for 51 yards in the first half. The success of the run game and some offensive line struggles in pass protection contributed to the lack of aerial output early against the Lions.

That changed in the second half.

On the Bears’ opening drive of the third quarter, Fields went 4-for-5 for 53 yards, capping off a 10-play, 76-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kmet.

There was more where that came from.

On the next drive, Fields faked to Herbert and booted to the left. The Lions lost Kmet on the back end, and Fields hit the tight end for an easy 50-yard touchdown to up the lead to 24-10.

Cole Kmet AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Q6MdoeqTrc — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 13, 2022

Wild fourth quarter

The Bears entered the fourth quarter leading by 14. An early fourth-quarter interception by Jack Sanborn appeared to seal the win for the Bears. But the interception was wiped out due to a questionable hands to the face penalty on Jaylon Johnson. The Lions scored shortly after to trim the deficit to 24-17.

Then Fields made a costly mistake that changed the entire complexion of the game.

Through three-and-a-half quarters, Fields was dealing. He was 10-for-15 for 154 yards, two touchdowns, and a 140 quarterback rating.

That all went out the window with one awful decision early in the fourth quarter.

On second-and-18 from their own 17-yard line, Fields was pressured, drifted back, and tried to float one to Cole Kmet. But the ball fluttered on Fields and landed right in the hands of cornerback Jeff Okudah, who returned it 21 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

It was Fields' first interception in his last 13 quarters.

Fields made up for the horrific pick-six in record time.

Facing on third-and-2 on the Bears' next drive, Fields kept it on the zone read, put his foot in the ground, made one guy miss, and raced 67 yards to give the Bears the lead right back.

Fields broke the record for the longest touchdown run by a Bears quarterback in franchise history with that run. A record he set one week ago with a 61-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins.

Unfortunately for the Bears, kicker Cairo Santos missed the PAT after Fields' record run, leaving the door open for the Lions. Detroit marched 91 yards on eight plays, taking a one-point lead on a 1-yard run by Jamaal Williams with the PAT.

That put the ball in Fields' hands with just under three minutes to play with a chance to play hero.

But the young quarterback could not conjure up any more magic as Romeo Okwara sacked him on fourth-and-8 to deliver a comeback win for the Lions.

