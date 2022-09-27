Bears Not Looking to Change Kyler Gordon Plan Despite Struggles

Bears not looking to change plan with Gordon despite struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears gushed about rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon throughout the offseason and training camp. For good reason. He has rare movement skills, is sticky in coverage, and incredibly smart.

So the Bears asked him to learn the outside corner responsibilities and the nickel, hoping to make him a defensive Swiss Army knife. Gordon played inside and outside in college at Washington, so it wasn’t insane to think the rookie could pull it off and enjoy early success.

But the results have not been good for the Bears’ rookie.

Per Pro Football Focus, Gordon has allowed 19 catches on 24 targets for 326 yards through three games. The majority of those receptions have come when Gordon is in the slot. The rookie has looked more comfortable lined up outside when the Bears are in their base defense, but he has only played 50 snaps outside to 111 in the nickel.

Gordon’s struggles could be summed up in one play during the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field.

Facing a third-and-7, Texans receiver Chris Moore got wide open against Gordon in the slot for a 52-yard gain. The Texans scored a touchdown four players later.

After the game, Gordon told NBC Sports Chicago that it was a breakdown in communication that led to the completion.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that wasn’t the case.

“Yeah, the breakdown on that was that was a defense where we were playing single-high coverage,” Eberflus said Monday. “We have to do a better job of just staying on that guy. That was his guy. He has to stay on him. That was really about it. “



Gordon said he doesn’t feel more comfortable on the outside. He’s fine in the slot, and it just comes down to him “making more plays.” That play-making potential was on display late in the win over the Texans when the Bears sent Gordon on a blitz from the slot. Gordon read quarterback Davis Mills like a book and batted down the quick throw to the left.



Cornerbacks usually have the most challenging time transitioning from college to the NFL. Gordon is learning new lessons with each snap.

Eberflus is having one-on-one meetings with the second-round pick to try and help him along in his development. Head coaches don’t have time to meet one-on-one with every player, but Eberflus believes his previous experience can benefit Gordon.

“Solid. I think he’s solid,” Eberflus said of Gordon. “Like I said, first time here playing. I think he’s building upon his experiences, and I think that’s the biggest thing that he can do. He’s doing that. He’s got things to learn from this last game, just like all the rookies do and all the players do. He’s continuing to build his experiences.

“Just to help, to be of service to him,” Eberflus continued about his one-on-one meetings. “To make sure that he understands I know where he is, I know where he is going and to help him with the experiences. That’s all. Because I have a lot of experiences coaching DBs. I’m just trying to help.”

The Bears painted themselves into a corner with Gordon, it seems.

By not keeping Thomas Graham Jr. on the active roster out of camp, the Bears have no fallback option at nickel should they want to keep Gordon solely on the outside. Graham was the first-team nickel during OTAs and minicamp but missed all training camp with a hamstring issue. The Bears signed him to the practice squad, but the Cleveland Browns quickly snapped him up.

The nickel is a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Gordon’s upside makes him the logical first option in the slot.

Could the Bears look to keep Gordon on the outside if his struggles persist? Perhaps. But at the moment, they are confident in where he is at early in his development.

“I do believe you have to look at that,” Eberflus said of leaving Gordon on the outside. “You always have got to look at that, especially when you’re working with a rookie, a guy that’s been in there and it’s the first time. But he’s shown that he can do it. His techniques are good. In terms of knowing his assignments are good, inside and outside, so we’re pleased with where he is relative to that.”

After Aaron Rodgers picked on Gordon repeatedly in Week 2, Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson noted it’s a right of passage for any rookie corner to get put in the torture chamber. He remembers quarterbacks going at him weekly during his rookie season when he was opposite Kyle Fuller.

The Bears know Gordon will find his footing and be the player his talent suggests. The learning curve in the NFL is often steep, especially for cornerbacks. So the Bears won’t make any rash decisions on his position … yet.

