Bears' Noah Sewell Talks Facing Off Against His Brother Penei

The Bears brought the other Sewell brother into the NFC North, drafting Noah – a linebacker out of Oregon – in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. His brother, Penei, is an offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions.

And Noah's excited to face off against his brother.

"I told him to line it up right now," Noah said to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock.

Noah is a heckuva a pass-rush threat, racking up 7.5 sacks in 33 career games. A lot of his college tape is blitzing the gaps and attempting to find the quarterback.

Last season, he recorded 56 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. In 2021, arguably his best season, he notched 114 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

How will that matchup fare with Noah facing off against his brother twice per season?

"Oh, it’s going to be one heck of a matchup," Noah said. "We both compete. We’re always competitive and I’m going to make sure I win a couple of reps."

Bears fans love that energy. Now, the Bears have two players with brothers on the Lions.

Equanimeous St. Brown, a Bears wide receiver, is brothers with Amon-Ra, a wideout on the Lions. Last season, the St. Brown brothers made a $1000 bet waging which team would own the better record. The Lions, and Amon-Ra, won as the Bears held the worst record in the NFL.

Will Bears fans see similar competition from the Sewell brothers?

