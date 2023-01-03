Bears, NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatar Photo for Damar Hamlin

Bears, NFL teams change Twitter photo for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

To show support for Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's Bills-Bengals contest and remains in intensive care, the Chicago Bears and every NFL team changed their Twitter avatar photos to a jersey graphic with Hamlin's No. 3 and the caption "Pray for Damar."

On Monday night, the Bills safety tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard completion. The safety stood up, adjusted his mask, then collapsed to the ground unsuspectingly.

Immediately, the medical staff present rushed to Hamlin for assistance. According to the ESPN broadcast, the staff performed CPR for 10 minutes and used an AED (automated external defibrillator). The staff was able to restore his heartbeat before transferring him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a statement from the Bills.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

He was "sedated and listed in critical condition" and spent the night at the hospital, remaining in intensive care on Tuesday, as of this writing.

Hamlin's family released a statement, thanking the medical staff, coaches, Bills organization and the people who donated to Damar's toy drive foundation, which initially set a goal of $2,500 in donations, and now exceeds $4 million after his incident.

The Bills reported earlier he would remain at the medical center, still in "critical condition."

