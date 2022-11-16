Bears' Newly Acquired Taco Charlton Sports Custom Taco Chain

Taco Charlton sports detailed, custom taco chain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Immediately upon arrival at Halas Hall since the Bears acquired defensive end, Taco Charlton, those around him couldn't help but admire his chain, which was the shape of a taco.

"I love my taco – my little supreme taco I have with me. So I got to take that everywhere I go," Charlton said.

Charlton said he came up with the idea during his rookie year in the league. By his second year, he met with a jeweler and made the idea come to life.

He insists all the "ingredients" are on the taco, including " sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese."

During the same interview about his custom bling, he couldn't help but mention all the good things Bears fans want to hear from the newly acquired defensive end. He understands he was brought here to rush the quarterback and affirms he can do that at a "high level."

This season marks Charlton's sixth in the NFL. He has played with five teams over that span, the most recent being the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

The veteran edge rusher is excited to be here and wants to create some delectable bites on the line.

"Definitely excited to be here, make some plays, make some tacos," Charlton said.

