Bears' Newly Acquired Taco Charlton Sports Custom Taco Chain

By Ryan Taylor

Taco Charlton sports detailed, custom taco chain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Immediately upon arrival at Halas Hall since the Bears acquired defensive end, Taco Charlton, those around him couldn't help but admire his chain, which was the shape of a taco. 

"I love my taco –  my little supreme taco I have with me. So I got to take that everywhere I go," Charlton said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Charlton said he came up with the idea during his rookie year in the league. By his second year, he met with a jeweler and made the idea come to life. 

He insists all the "ingredients" are on the taco, including " sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese."

During the same interview about his custom bling, he couldn't help but mention all the good things Bears fans want to hear from the newly acquired defensive end. He understands he was brought here to rush the quarterback and affirms he can do that at a "high level."

Local

ice skating 35 mins ago

Ice Rink at Wrigley Field, Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park to Open for Season Friday

catalytic converter thefts 37 mins ago

‘There's Only So Much We Can Do:' Thieves Target Chicago Family 3 Times in Catalytic Converter Thefts

RELATED: Taco plans to 'make plays' for Bears, help Fields win games

This season marks Charlton's sixth in the NFL. He has played with five teams over that span, the most recent being the New Orleans Saints practice squad. 

The veteran edge rusher is excited to be here and wants to create some delectable bites on the line. 

"Definitely excited to be here, make some plays, make some tacos," Charlton said. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us