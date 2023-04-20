Bears Name Darby Dunnagan First Female Director of Video Operations

Bears name franchise's first female Director of Video Operations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, the Bears announced Darby Dunnagan as the team's new Director of Video Operations.

She is the first female to hold this role with the franchise and the highest-ranking female across the NFL's league-wide video department. She will replace the likes of Dave Hendrickson, who plans to retire from the position in June after 28 seasons with the Bears.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"We are excited to welcome Darby in to lead our video operations," general manager Ryan Poles said in a press release Wednesday. "Her leadership, experience and track record make her a great addition to our organization, and we can't wait to see how she helps our players, coaches and staff. This role is critical to our preparation and Darby has the traits to help us at a high level. We also want to thank Dave for his contributions to the club and wish him well in retirement."

We have hired Darby Dunnagan as our Director of Video Operations. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 19, 2023

Dunnagan is a local expert in Chicago's football landscape. She heads to the Bears from Northwestern, where she served as the Director of Player Development. In 2020-21, she was named the Big Ten Video Coordinator of the Year.

She started with the Wildcats in 2013, where she began as the Director of Video Operations. Before Northwestern, she spent six years at the University of Memphis as the football program's video coordinator.

Dunnagan is an alumnus of the University of Virginia, where she earned bachelor's degrees in anthropology and sociology. At Marshall University, she earned her master's degree in sports administration.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.