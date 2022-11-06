Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook

Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers on Tuesday, giving him little time to prepare for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The team announced later in the week he would play, with the plan of fielding him on a limited snap count.

Luke Getsy and the Bears plugged him in the offense, giving him a few screenplays to work in isolation on the outside. At halftime, as of this writing, Claypool has two catches for 13 yards.

RELATED: 'That's why you make the trade:' Claypool already impressing Bears

Mooney put an abundance of work in this offseason. He ran routes and caught balls at Halas Hall around midnight and practiced with the jugs machine in his north suburban Chicago home.

Maybe the two teammates got their reps in Mooney's hallway, where he set up the jugs machine to put pressure on him in hopes of not scratching the walls.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.