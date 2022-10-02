Bears' Matt Eberflus Defends Decision to Punt on Fourth and Short

Eberflus defends decision to punt on fourth and short originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears failed to convert a first down and were left with a 4th & 2 situation with three minutes to go in the game.

The Bears were near midfield, down eight points and had minimal time left on their hands.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But, head coach Matt Eberflus decided to punt the ball. And he stands on that decision.

RELATED: Grading Bears' offense, defense in frustrating loss vs. Giants

"I mean that was great to me," Eberflus said after the game. "That was, we bang the timeouts we were supposed to. We let the other one go because we had a two-minute.

"We were going to get the ball above two minutes with a timeout at midfield. We had Velus Jones back there. There was a wide space for us to be able to return that ball to midfield and now got to drive there to be able to score."

Eberflus' plan worked to some degree. The Bears' defense forced a quick three-and-out from the Giants' offense. The Bears had them pinned near their own goal-line with a punt return heading their way.

Unfortunately, Jones muffed the punt and fumbled it to the Giants. In turn, the Giants were able to eat the clock in Bears' territory and try for a field goal attempt.

Even though Giants kicker Graham Gano's attempt missed the mark, the Giants had the ball in their hands for enough time to eliminate any chance for the Bears' offense to put points on the board.

It would have been interesting if the Bears went for the first down on fourth-and-short.

Would they have converted? Did Eberflus' plan work in theory, but fail in execution?

Either way, the result was a loss to the New York Giants on the road, bringing the team to 2-2 this season.

"That was a smart call by him taking us off the field in that fourth quarter before the second before the last drive," Justin Fields said after the game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.