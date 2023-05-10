Bears Mascot Staley Da Bear Nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame

Staley Da Bear nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears lead football with a NFL-high 30 players in the Pro Football Fame.

And now the Bears might be adding another name to the Hall of Fame, albeit a different one.

Team mascot Staley Da Bear is nominated for the 2023 Mascot Hall Of Fame induction.

Fans can begin voting on the 2023 nominees on May 14.

There are 18 nominees in total, and several from the NFL. Alongside Staley Da Bear, NFL nominees include Blitz (Seattle Seahawks), Freddie Falcon (Atlanta), Jaxson de Ville (Jaguars), Miles (Denver Broncos) and Toro (Houston Texans) are all nominated.

Only four other mascots from major professional sports teams are on the list: Bailey (NHL, Los Angeles Kings), Cozmo (MLS, LA Galaxy), Punter (CFL, Edmonton Elks) and Wally The Green Monster (MLB, Boston Red Sox).

There are six nominees from the collegiate ranks: Buzz (Georgia Tech), Goldy Gopher (University of Minnesota), Otto The Orange (Syracuse), Rameses (North Carolina) The Bearcat (Cincinnati) and The Blue Devil (Duke).

The remaining nominees are Slugger from the Minor League Baseball team Portland Sea Dogs and YoJo, an independent mascot.

Staley Da Bear would be the fourth Chicago mascot to enter those hallowed halls along side Tommy Hawk, Southpaw and Benny The Bull. Southpaw was just inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2022.

Tommy Hawk and Benny The Bull were inducted together in 2017.

Clark The Cub would be the lone mascot from the Big Four sports to not be in the Mascot Hall of Fame, but he's a relative newcomer to the scene, debuting in 2014.

Chicago also has more mascots in the Mascot Hall of Fame than any other city with three. Kansas City and Indianapolis each have two.

