Bears' Luke Getsy Felt Justin Fields Left Pocket Early on Scramble

One play that got Bears Twitter talking on Saturday was Justin Fields’ scramble and slide out of the pocket, where Fields seemed to be hit in the head while going down. But when Luke Getsy was asked about the play on Monday, Getsy had a different takeaway.

“He vacated (the pocket) too quickly,” Getsy said. “He skipped No. 2 in the progression. He kinda went left/right, and they took away No.1. That was a great job by him of getting back. I think he got outta there a little too quick. That was the one play, honestly, that I wish we had back for him.”

Fields was criticized for cutting his progressions short too early last season, and in the first preseason game it appeared he fell back into some other bad habits. Getsy noted some of Fields’ footwork, which the team has worked on with him all offseason, needed to be cleaned up, too. But the habit of leaving a clean pocket early may be due to shoddy offensive line play early in his career. Fields was under duress a whole lot in 2021. He was under duress again on Saturday, too.

Getsy believes that Fields can develop the instincts of when to stay in the pocket, and when to take off, but the only way for him to get there is by playing in real game action.

“Pocket presence is not an easy thing to teach,” Getsy said. “But he’s got the toughness and the guts to do it. When you’re evaluating quarterbacks, that’s one of the first things I'm looking for: somebody to have that willingness to stand in there, make your throw with your feet in the ground and get smacked in the jaw. He definitely has that.”

Fields showed that willingness on the very next drive, when he hung in the pocket while Deon Bush delivered a hit, to make an impressive throw to Tajae Sharpe. Getsy loved the way Fields responded from the previous bad rep to make a great play afterwards. That’s something the coaching staff has worked on with Fields this offseason, rebounding as quickly as possible.

“Whenever he threw an interception or something this spring, the next play was bad, too,” Getsy said. “So that was great to see him kinda一 he didn't have that show up at all this game. So that was good.”

Flash forward to Monday’s practice, and Getsy already saw an improvement with Fields’ pocket presence.

“He had two plays out there today where he kind of, there was something, like a kind of twitch that he wanted to go, but then he’s like, ‘The pocket’s great, let me chill.’ And it was cool to see him respond that way today.”

The Bears won’t have to wait long to see if that improvement carries forward to game action. Their next preseason game is this Thursday in Seattle.

