Bears' Lucas Patrick Shares Frank Assessment of Offensive Line Play

Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.

“Definitely not my standard,” Patrick said. “There are some serious things I have been working on trying to work out kinks, which side I have been playing, I am trying to get in a rhythm. I personally have to be better for this team. What I was brought in here to do and performー I haven’t been playing to my standards point blank.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The numbers are bleaker than Patrick’s assessment. He’s given up 16 pressures in just 133 snaps. That’s tied for sixth-most among all guards, and he’s had between 139 and 96 fewer opportunities than all the players ahead of him on the list. Patrick’s 12% pressure rate ranks second among all guards with at least 100 opportunities.

“The beauty of this sport is it’s black and white,” Patrick said. “I either get my job done or I don’t. There’s not many things I think in society that it’s as black and white as this sport, which I love because there’s no hiding.

“That was the beauty of all these days off. I had some real conversations with my O-line coach, sat down. I relied on some really good players we have here in Riley (Reiff) and Cody, went to them. Was talking to Sam (Mustipher) today about a few things. We’ve got some really good players here we can rely on but it’s having face-to-face, man-to-man conversations about what’s going on.”

The biggest problem with the offensive line is that it’s starting to affect Justin Fields, too. Fields was frank on Thursday when explaining how the multiple hits he took against the Commanders made him inadvertently speed up his internal clock to throw or scramble, even if he had a clean pocket. That can doom an offense during the course of a game. If that constant pressure continues however, it can doom a QB for a season.

“We have to do the best we can do to keep him clean,” said Patrick. “Because as we've seen multiple times, if we keep him clean or give him a rush lane to sneak out, he's a very special player. We need to live up to the standard we have in our room to really help him become the elite player that he is. You can't change my mind that that guy is not a future stud in this league.

“We just have to be better for him because he deserves it.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.