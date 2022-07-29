Bears' Lucas Patrick Injured Right Hand, No Timetable to Return

No timetable for Lucas Patrick's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced that Lucas Patrick has a right hand injury, and will not announce a timetable for his return. It’s not much of an update on the man who was brought in to stabilize the offensive line at center, but it’s the first indication that Patrick will miss some time with the injury.

Patrick left practice early on Thursday and did not return. He wasn’t present for Friday’s practice either.

According to multiple reports, Patrick broke his thumb. The expectation is that he’ll require surgery, per Brad Biggs, with the chance that Patrick could return for the season opener.

In Patrick’s place, Doug Kramer has taken the lion’s share of the first-team reps at center, but Sam Mustipher has mixed in as well in individual drills.

Patrick was tied with Al-Quadin Muhammad this offseason for the Bears’ second-most lucrative free agent contract. His two-year, $8 million deal trailed only Justin Jones’ two-year, $12-million deal.

