Bears' Lucas Patrick Doubtful to Return to Game With Toe Injury

By Ryan Taylor

Lucas Patrick doubtful to return with toe injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lucas Patrick left the Bears game on Monday night against the New England Patriots with a toe injury, the team reported. He is doubtful to return. 

Patrick started at center for the first time as a Bear after playing left guard to compensate for a hand injury he suffered during training camp. 

Michael Schofield filled in at left guard in place of Patrick overtaking Sam Mustipher at center. Mustipher returned to center after Patrick left the game. 

The Bears came into Monday night's game without anyone on the injury report. 

