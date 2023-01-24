Bears LT Braxton Jones Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Braxton Jones named to PFWA All-Rookie team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Braxton Jones earned some national recognition for his play this season. Pro Football Writers of America named the Bears left tackle to their All-Rookie team on Tuesday.

Braxton Jones may have had the most surprising arc among all the Bears over the course of the 2022 season, partially because it happened so quickly. Ryan Poles drafted Jones in the fifth round, and expectations were that his rookie season would be a year to develop. After all, the Bears had two young tackles on the roster already in Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, and Jones was coming to the league from Southern Utah, an FCS school. Just a few weeks into OTAs however, Jones was given starting reps at left tackle. As it turned out, Jones never relinquished the job. Further, he was the only Bear to play every snap this season

It was a rocky start for Jones when the regular season began, but he steadily improved as the year went on, and by season’s end he showed why Poles and the coaching staff put their faith in him. According to PFF, Jones averaged 2.4 pressures allowed per game in true pass sets over the first half of the season. In the second half that number dropped to 1.0 per game.

The last time a Bears player was named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team was 2018, when Roquan Smith earned the honors.

