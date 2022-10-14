Bears Lose to Commanders Because of Bad Execution, Not Bad Plays

Bears doomed by bad execution, not bad plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears had plenty of chances to beat the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, but they were sent away shell shocked, instead. There was a general aura of disbelief in the locker room that they couldn’t find a way to win, whether it was on Darnell Mooney’s fourth-and-goal bobble that cost the team a touchdown, Justin Fields overthrowing a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone, Khalil Herbert not being able to punch a ball in for a score from less than a yard away, or Velus Jones Jr. fumbling away a punt and the Bears lead along with it.

So what happened? Why did the Bears come away empty handed over so many opportunities?

“It's all about execution,” Matt Eberflus said. “ I thought we had some real good plays

in there. We just got to hit the guys when they're in the一 when we have the play on, hit the guys in the open, like for Griffin there. I thought that was an excellent play. We just got to execute as a group.”

“Finish, that's it,” said Fields. “That's the gist of the whole game, finish. We didn't finish.

Missed a wide open touchdown pass, didn't finish. 4th-and-1, handed ball off… couldn't finish it. Last play, couldn't finish it. There was multiple plays in that game that we could have made to change the whole game. Summary is we didn't finish.”

So how do the Bears fix it? Do they focus even more on minute details in practice? Do they do the opposite and work on the big picture so players don’t hyperfocus on little things? Do they need to increase their urgency, or chill out and just play football?

“When the play is there, make it, plain and simple,” Fields said. “There is no logistics. It's not complicated. It's when you have that opportunity, finish. It's that simple.”

Now the Bears will go into a mini bye week, since they’ll have 10 days between games. Over that time period the coaches will do some serious self-scouting. They’re going to evaluate their scheme and they’re going to evaluate if they need to make any personnel changes. Over Thursday night and Friday morning, Eberflus sounded like a man who would not hesitate to seriously shake things up, not just make a few minor tweaks, to get things right.

“I told the guys, listen, we're right there,” said Eberflus. “We're right there. Just got to keep believing and keep believing in what we're doing and how we're doing it. We're right there and we're going to get over that hump.”

The coming week will be a serious test for the Bears and their belief in what they’re building this season. A loss like Thursday’s was grueling enough to send many teams into tailspins. The frustration was palpable in the locker room after the game. Will the players be able to adhere to Eberflus’ 24-hour rule of sitting with the emotions of the game for just one day before resetting their minds and moving forward?

“I'm tired of being almost there,” said Fields. “Tired of being just this close. Feel like I've been

hearing it for so long now. At the end of the day all you can do is get back to work. That's the only reaction you have.”

