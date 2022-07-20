Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith Joins Ray Lewis in Exclusive Statistic

Roquan Smith joins Ray Lewis in exclusive statistic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith is one of the best linebackers in football.

He's slowly climbing up to be one that will be remembered beyond his already successful career.

He and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis are the only two linebackers to record 300+ tackles and 30+ tackles for loss in a two year span. Smith has recorded 302 tackles and 30 tackles for loss in the last two seasons.

Last two players with 300+ tackles and 30+ tackles for loss in a 2-year span in NFL history:



Roquan Smith (2020-2021)

Ray Lewis (1999-2000)



Smith has ranked in the top-ten for both combined and solo tackles in the past two seasons. In terms of solo tackles, he's racked up 193 in the past two seasons.

The young middle linebacker has yet to capture a Pro-Bowl or All-Pro selection, to which it's been believed he deserves for his impeccable stats. His underwhelming recognition was capped off earlier this week by receiving a Madden NFL rating of 89.

Smith, 25, has a lot more football left to play with the Bears. He is expected to sign a new contract with Chicago. He does not have an agent, making the process a bit more difficult and elongated.

