Bears' Linebacker Matt Adams Addresses Offseason Arrest

Following Sunday’s practice at Bears training camp, Matt Adams addressed the media for the first time since he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun possession. Adams clarified that the gun charge stemmed from the fact that he wasn’t familiar with Illinois’ gun laws, and he implied that at the time of the arrest he hadn’t gotten his Firearm Owners ID card yet.

“I’m licensed in Texas, so just moving and getting settled in, just that lapse in time right there,” Adams said.

To legally possess firearms, or ammunition, Illinois residents must have a FOID card.

According to the police report, Adams’ car was reported stolen, which prompted the police search. Adams said on Sunday he had “no idea” why his car was reported stolen.

In addition, the police report mentioned that Adams was cited for having a high capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets. Adams was not asked about those details.

Adams is one of three Bears who were arrested this offseason. At the beginning of training camp Ryan Poles said those arrests bothered him quite a bit, but he remained confident that the team had the right personnel to build the Bears’ new culture.

“I think we have the right guys,” Poles said in July. “I think there were mistakes made, for sure.”

Poles had conversations with each of the players who were arrested, and Adams acknowledged that part of his conversation was acknowledging that his run in with the law was a setback to what Adams was trying to bring to the team.

“He challenged me to cover that ground that we lost,” Adams said.

Adams’ court date was scheduled for Aug. 24.

