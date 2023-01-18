Bears Legend Walter Payton Memorbilia Up for Auction Next Month

Walter Payton memorbilia up for auction next month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A few pieces of Bears history will be auctioned off next month. Fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on several big time awards and pieces of memorabilia from Walter Payton’s personal collection during Hunt Auctions’ Live Super Bowl 57 auction.

The items up for auction run the gamut from big time awards, like Payton’s 1985 Offensive Player of the Year Award and his 1985 NFL Player of the Year Trophy, to throwback jerseys and game balls. Part of the proceeds from the sales will go to the Walter and Connie Payton Foundation, Jarrett Payton Foundation, and NFL Auction charities.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“It has been 35 years since my husband Walter left the playing field completing one of most distinguished careers in the history of the NFL,” said Connie Payton in a statement via Hunt Auctions. “There are many items which we continue to cherish along with the countless memories from Walter which we hold dear with our family. We have decided to share a portion of the memorabilia from his career with the fans who passionately supported him during his time playing in the NFL. Walter’s legacy on the field and philanthropic efforts off of the field continue to provide a guiding light for our family.”

Here’s the full list of items up for auction:

-1985 Walter Payton NFL Player of the Year Trophy

-1985 Walter Payton Offensive Player of the Year Award

-1977 Walter Payton Pro Bowl award

-Trio of Walter Payton 10/7/1984 All-Time Rushing Mark Presentational Footballs



-1994 Walter Payton Chicago Bears Throwback jersey

-Collection of (25+) Walter Payton Chicago Bears Presentational Game footballs

Price estimates range from $1,000 for one of the game balls all the way up to $15,000 for one of the all-time rushing record balls.

Fans and collectors can pre-bid for any of the items up from now to Feb. 10 at 11 p.m. Then the live auction will begin on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. To participate in the live auction, people will need to register with Hunt Auctions before Feb. 10. For full details, check the Hunt Auctions website.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.