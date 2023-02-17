Bears' LB Coach Dave Borgonzi Interviewing for Cardinals' Defensive Coordinator Job

By Michael Allardyce

Bears’ LB coach interviewing for Cardinals’ DC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another Chicago Bears coach is interviewing for a job with a different team.

This time it's linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, who will interview for the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator job on Saturday.

The Cardinals hired Jonathan Gannon to be their head coach. Borgonzi and Gannon worked together for three years in Indianapolis with the Colts.

Borgonzi was hired by the Bears in 2022, following Matt Eberflus to Chicago from Indianapolis. Borgonzi spent four seasons with Eberflus and the Colts. He has 17 years of coaching experience, including 12 season in the NFL. He has also coached in Tampa Bay and Dallas. 

Eberflus and Borgonzi also coached together for three seasons with the Cowboys.

