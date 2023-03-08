Bears Launch Girls Flag Football League in UK for International Women's Day

Bears launch UK girls flag football league for Women's Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced on Wednesday that they’re partnering with the Jets to launch the first ever flag football league for girls, in honor of International Women’s Day. The league will be geared towards girls aged 12-14 to increase their access to competitive sports. The league will feature 12 teams, with the Bears running six teams and the Jets running six teams. Bears receiver Chase Claypool and Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah traveled overseas to kick off the event.

“As part of our core mission, the Chicago Bears look to inspire young people to participate in sports and increase access to organised sports,” the Bears said in a statement. “With our fanbase in the UK growing, we wanted to showcase that there were opportunities for everyone in this sport. Our hope with this partnership is to create greater access for younger girls in sports and to give them a space to participate and stand out in flag football.”

A Sport England survey cited in the team statement found that 50% of girls reported they didn’t have the confidence to play competitive sports. Further, 45% of girls felt they didn’t have the right body type and 45% also said they avoid exercise because they’re self-conscious. Meanwhile, that same study found 76% of girls want to be more active and 64% of girls enjoy competitive sport. The flag football league hopes to help girls overcome whatever obstacles they face to be active.

The Bears partnered with Nike to launch a girls high school flag football league for Chicago Public Schools in 2021. The league started with 22 teams in its inaugural season, and expanded to 50 teams with over 1,200 girls participating in 2023.

