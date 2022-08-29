Bears land more players on NFL top-100 list than Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wait... the Bears have more NFL top-100 players than the Packers?

This is certainly a victory for the city of Chicago.

The Bears rostered three players on the NFL's top-100 list, including David Montgomery (No. 98), Roquan Smith (No. 84) and Robert Quinn (No. 48). The Packers rostered two players -- linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (No. 49) and Aaron Rodgers (No. 3).

Smith was named to his second All-Pro team last season after recording nearly 100 solo tackles. Quinn broke the Bears' franchise record in sacks with 18.5, placing him second in the league. And, Montgomery rushed and received for over 1,000 yards for his third straight season.

Campbell went for 102 solo tackles last season and was named to his first All-Pro team with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers received his second straight MVP award. He lost to Aaron Donald and Tom Brady on the list.

It goes without saying the Packers will likely be the better team this upcoming season. The Bears are going through the preliminary stages of a total rebuild. The team traded away Khalil Mack and allowed many of their best players walk in free agency (Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, etc.).

In Green Bay, the Packers are loading up for another playoff push. They signed back Aaron Rodgers to a lucrative extension (three-year. $150.815 million contract) and loaded up their defense with rookies Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker. The team also drafted wide receiver Christian Watson in subsequent action to Devante Adams' departure to Las Vegas.

While the Packers are set to continue their dominance over Chicago, the Bears have some bragging rights with rostering more NFL top-100 players.

