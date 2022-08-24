Bears' Kyler Gordon Working to Learn Outside Corner and Nickel Positions

Kyler Gordon working to learn outside corner and nickel positions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of Kyler Gordon's best attributes is his willingness to work.

Gordon is an amazing athlete. Growing up, he mentioned the number of sports he played were high. He participated in the niche ones too, like dance, martial arts and others.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Outside of his pristine athletic abilities, he's willing to put in the work to become better. He's already made a name for himself at training camp, but he wants to do whatever the coaches need him to do for the defense.

"[Gordon] has a good knack of being around the ball and then has the athletic ability to finish the play," defensive backs coach James Rowe said to Larry Meyer. "He has real natural hands, so we're excited about him going forward in that way."

Gordon has practiced at both outside corner and nickel positions.

The nickel position has become increasingly important over the modern course of the NFL. More teams are lining up their best receivers in the slot, usually guarded by the nickel corner.

The slot receivers also have a knack for run blocking, like Cooper Kupp. This brings more importance to the size and athletic ability of the nickel corner, as opposed to using them on the outsides. Since each team's philosophy is different, Gordon is learning to do both.

"One thing that stands out about him is he works hard," Rowe said. "He's in here at 7 a.m. every morning meeting with coach [David] Overstreet, going over the nickel stuff, and then meets extra time with me going over the corner stuff. He's putting in the time to be able to do both. I think that's one key. And then he did it in college. He's done it before. It's easier to transfer to the NFL if you've done it in college."

Gordon has high expectations for the season. Whether he's lining up opposite of Jaylon Johnson near the sideline or toward the inside, he's expected to make plays for the Bears.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.