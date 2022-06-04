Bears' Kyler Gordon Says He Is a ‘Violent and Physical Player'

Bears’ Gordon says he is a ‘violent and physical player’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the trademarks of the great Chicago Bears’ defenses of the past was their ability to create turnovers. What went hand-in-hand with that, besides the famous “Peanut Punch,” was hard-hitting tackles.

While the team as whole is a work in progress, Bears fans should be feeling some optimism following the words of their second round draft pick, Kyler Gordon.

In an interview with the Bears All Access Show, the former University of Washington cornerback said he is a “violent and physical player.”

Gordon said that he enjoys tackling and is looking forward to showing that on the field. “I love to hit. It’s very fun.” — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 3, 2022

The Bears’ tackling last season left a lot to be desired and hearing a player, let alone a rookie, saying he “loves to hit” and calls it “very fun,” should be music to the ears of the coaches on the defensive side of the ball.

Gordon, alongside fellow rookie Jaquan Brisker, have impressed during the team’s rookie camp and OTAs.

"I love both of them so far," defensive backs coach James Rowe said. "Right now they are leading the defense in takeaways. Kyler has made a lot of plays. Jaquan is already showing a great knack for punching the ball out. They are learning the system. They are coming in and making good plays, and we are excited about both of them right now."

During his collegiate career in Washington, Gordon did not allow a single touchdown in 722 coverage snaps.

Following the second day of OTAs, head coach Matt Eberflus was full of praise for the cornerback.

"Kyler's been lighting it up the last two days," Eberflus said after the Bears' second OTA practice. "I'll just tell you that. The guy's got tremendous ball skills. He's been playing the defense the right way, and we're very impressed with him. I'll just tell you that. And he's doing a good job the first two days.

"We'll see where it goes. He's young. He's got a lot to learn, but we're excited with where he is with his ball-hawking skills. No question."

The Bears’ defense ranked towards the bottom of the league in 22nd place and created only 16 turnovers. That’s an area where they will certainly be looking to improve on and believe they will with the additions of Brisker and Gordon alongside veterans Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson.

