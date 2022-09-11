Bears Kicker Cairo Santos Takes Blame for Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty

Santos takes blame for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rookie punter Trenton Gill was called for a bizarre penalty during the Chicago Bears' first game of the season. He received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel on the field to dry a spot for Cairo Santos to kick a field goal.

Unfortunately, bringing a towel to dry the field is against NFL rules.

Despite Gill taking the imminent heat for the penalty, which moved the Bears out of field goal range with the 15-yard punishment, kicker Cairo Santos is taking the blame for the penalty. Santos said the towel was his idea to bring out.

#Bears K Cairo Santos took credit for the towel penalty, even though it was called on P Trenton Gill.



"I honestly didn’t think I was doing anything wrong. I didn’t think that you can’t use it," Santos said. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 11, 2022

Santos struggled in Sunday's game due to the rainy conditions of the field. He missed two extra points kicking through water in some instances.

Despite the thought of bringing the towel on the field to dry the grass, it was for a different reason, according to Santos.

"It wasn’t to dry [the grass] because it was raining, I didn’t expect that it was going to dry the field," Santos said via Sean Hammond. "It was just to flatten the spot and I didn’t want to do it with my foot in the water."

Despite the rare penalty and missed extra points, the Bears pulled off a stunning Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10.

