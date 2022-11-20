Bears Kicker Cairo Santos Misses First Field Goal of the Season

Cairo Santos misses first field goal of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cairo Santos' perfect field goal streak came to an end on Sunday against the Falcons.

The Bears sent Santos out to attempt a career-long 56-yard field goal. But, he came up short on a line drive attempt, ending his perfect field goal streak.

Santos recorded 14 straight made field goals heading into Sunday's game, leading the NFL in successful field goal percentage.

The veteran kicker attempted to break his current career-long field goal of 55 yards, which he set with the Bears in 2020.

In contrary to his field goal success this season, he has missed three extra points. Santos missed a crucial extra point last week against the Lions, costing the Bears to lose by one point in the end.

In 2021, Santos set the Bears' franchise record for consecutive successful field goals with 40, breaking Robbie Gould's record of 26 straight field goals. He missed during Week 9 of that season against the Steelers.

Santos is now 14-of-15 on field goals this season, with three extra points missed.

