Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3

Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans.

The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best performance by a running back each week. Along with Herbert, Nick Chubb and Cordarrelle Patterson were up for the award.

Herbert had an outstanding game against the Texans, who have allowed the most rushing yards to their opponents this season. The running back posted 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts.

What makes Herbert's performance even more impressive was he filled in for David Montgomery, who left early in the game because of an ankle injury. Herbert stepped up in a time of need for the Bears' offense and delivered exceptionally.

For that, to the victor go the spoils.

It's to be seen whether Herbert gets the green light this Sunday against the New York Giants. Head coach Matt Eberflus characterized Montgomery's injury as "day to day" and the team reported he did not practice on Wednesday because of the "ankle/knee" ailment.

The Giants have a below-average rushing defense, allowing 138 yards per contest this season, taking home the eighth-worst place in that category.

Herbert has the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL as of this writing with 240 rushing yards.

