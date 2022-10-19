Bears' Khalil Herbert Traveled Longest Distance on a Non-TD Run

Herbert traveled longest distance on a non-TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Herbert's 64-yard run against the Washington Commanders checks in as the sixth-longest run for any player this season.

But, it checks in as the longest distance traveled for a non-touchdown run, considering he ran 99.1 yards in total according to Zebra Technologies stats.

The distance traveled over his non-touchdown run checks in as the third-longest in the last six seasons.

The Bears' second-year running back has been on a tear this season. He leads all running backs in yards per attempt with a 6.4 average this season. He also has the 11th most yards of any running back this season.

On Tuesday, head coach Matt Eberflus alluded to the potential of using Herbert over Montgomery in the backfield more often.

“We're going to go with the hot hand,” said Eberflus when asked about the team’s running back rotation moving forward. “Who's ever hot right there, we're going to stay with him and go from there.”

