Bears' Khalil Herbert Dedicates Big Game to David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert dedicates big game to David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Herbert dedicated his big game in the Bears victory over the Texans to David Montgomery. Because if it wasn’t an injury to Montgomery in the first quarter, Herbert would’ve never had his chance.

“I told 32 that was for him today, that was for him today,” Herbert said. “I feel like we held him down and did him good today.”

Montgomery went down with what looked to be a bad ankle and knee injury, leaving Herbert to pick up the slack, and Herbert came through with the best game of his young career. He carried the ball 20 times, for 157 yards and two scores. He was shifty, speedy and strong when he needed to be. And the best of all his runs was a career-high 52-yard scamper that set up a touchdown a few plays later.

“O-line did a great job of just opening up a massive hole,” Herbert said about the run. “(Khari Blasingame) did a great job of kicking out. Everybody did a great job blocking downfield. We were looking at the pictures on the sideline, you could’ve drove a bus through there. It was a really big hole, it’s my job to make the safety miss, and I was able to do that.”

Herbert is no stranger to games like this. In fact, he came through in a very similar situation last year. Montgomery hurt his knee in the late stages of Week 4’s matchup against the Lions. Since it was near the end of the game, Herbert didn’t have much time to get established that week. But in the four games that followed, with Montgomery on IR, Herbert shouldered the load and filled in admirably. He carried the ball 78 times for 344 yards and a touchdown. He chipped in nine catches for 44 yards, too.

“I just try to make the most of my opportunities,” Herbert said. “I feel like when I take that mindset into the game, it helps me to make the most of it.”

After the game, Matt Eberflus made it sound like Montgomery avoided a serious injury, and said he’d be day-to-day moving forward. But if Montgomery does miss some time, Herbert will stay ready.

“Always ready,” Herbert said. “Always ready when my time’s called. Ready for any opportunity I get and try to make the most of it.”

