Bears' Justin Jones on Patriots' Footballs: ‘Inflated to the Max'

Justin Joneskept it short when talking about the Patriots' footballs, and whether or not he thought they were cheating like they were guilty of doing during the 2014 playoffs.

"They were inflated to the max. Three picks," Jones said to Nicholas Moreano of CHGO.

I asked Justin Jones about the footballs that were used in tonight's game.



Here is his response. pic.twitter.com/tRE3Ce4wyX — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 25, 2022

Jones mentioned ahead of Monday's game he planned to check the footballs in light of the Patriots' "Deflategate" scandal during the 2014 playoffs.

During the 2014 AFC championship, then-quarterback Tom Brady ordered staff members to deflate the footballs before the game. The controversy resulted in a four-game suspension for Brady, and the team was forced to forfeit $1 million and two draft picks in 2016.

The Bears' defensive lineman admitted his belief the Patriots were still deflating footballs. To that, he mentioned he planned to check the balls himself and inquire the refs of any wrongdoing.

“I hear it is still going on, I am so serious,” Jones told CHGO on Wednesday. “I am for sure checking. Play this game with honesty man, you know what I’m saying.”

In the end, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe combined for three interceptions and one fumble lost.

