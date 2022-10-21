Bears' Justin Jones Believes Patriots ‘Deflategate' Is Ongoing

By Ryan Taylor

Jones believes 'Deflategate' is still ongoing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When you hear the name "Bill Belichick," what pops into your head?

"Deflated balls," Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones said to Mark Carman of CHGO on Thursday. 

Back during the 2014 AFC championship game, Tom Brady ordered staff members to deflate the footballs before the game, which is a breach of protocol. The controversy resulted in a four-game suspension for Brady, and the team's forfeiture of $1 million and two draft picks in 2016. 

Despite the settlement of the matter, Jones believes the Patriots are still deflating footballs, and plans to check the balls before the Bears' contest against the Patriots on Monday night. 

“I hear it is still going on, I am so serious,” Jones told CHGO on Wednesday. “I am for sure checking. Play this game with honesty man, you know what I’m saying.”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to be available for the game after missing three straight games to a high ankle sprain. 

Matt Eberflus mentioned his indifference on the matter, saying he doesn't believe there's a real difference in scouting each quarterback. 

Nevertheless, the Bears' Jones will make sure the game is played on an even playing field. 

"I'm gonna check 'em though," Jones said. "Hand it to the ref, 'Hey ref, what's up with this?' I'll pick the ball up and press it down."

