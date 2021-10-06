Fields' parents celebrated his QB1 nod while he watched film originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Justin Fields is officially QB1 on the Chicago Bears' depth chart. And it's official going forward regardless of Andy Dalton's health and availability.

And when Fields got the news, he went home to tell his parents who were in town. His parents wanted to go out and celebrate but Fields declined.

"I told them and they wanted to go out to celebrate and I'm cool as I'm trying to win this weekend," Fields said

Probably a smart move. While the Fields family would've tried to be discreet, going out to celebrate in public in the era of social media probably would've alerted some fans at the restaurant.

His parents went out to celebrate without him.

So what did Fields do? He stayed at home and watch film with his dog Uno.

"I was just home with with my dog Uno, watching film last night," Fields said. "So that's that's all I was doing."

Dialed in.

Justin Fields’ parents are in town and wanted to go out and celebrate. Fields told them he had a game to prepare for so he stayed at home and watched film with his dog Uno instead. His parents went out to celebrate without him. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 6, 2021

While Justin Fields' family went out to celebrate his promotion to QB1 last night, he stayed at home... watching film... with his dog. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) October 6, 2021

"I mean, of course, there's, you know, some some reason to celebrate," Fields noted. "But you know, I'm not just going to be complacent with where I'm at, I'm going to continue to grow, continue to get better and just try to work hard each and every day to, you know, get get wins on Sunday."

That's our QB1.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.