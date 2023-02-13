Bears' Justin Fields Thinks a Tee Higgins Trade Would Be ‘Awesome'

Fields thinks a Tee Higgins trade would be 'awesome' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Tee Higgins to Chicago Bears trade roller coaster is just getting started.

Now that the NFL is entering the offseason, trade rumors around Higgins will continue to swirl and pick up steam.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It was a hot talking point during Super Bowl media week, and even Bears' franchise quarterback Justin Fields weighed in.

"That'd be awesome," Fields told USA Today's Mackenze Salmon about a hypothetical trade.

And perhaps the more intriguing part of a potential Fields-Higgins pairing is there is already some semblance f a relationship there.

"We're actually part of the same agency," Fields said. "So I get to see him work out in the offseason once every year. He's a great player, great size, great receiver, and he's just really smooth. So of course, the things he can do on the outside with the jump ball, the route running. He's an awesome player."

The trade speculation surrounding Higgins is based on an assumption he might be available. Higgins hasn't requested a trade.

Big extensions due to Higgins, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, which prognosticators have deduced that Higgins could be a trade candidate as the odd man out.

Higgins has actually expressed a desire to stay in Cincinnati for a long time.

Now Higgins only controls one end of this, the Bengals need to want to keep Higgins as well and there is no discernable reason they wouldn't aside from financial issues.

There are reports the Bengals could trade Higgins if his demands are outrageous, which is true of a lot of players. But they can make the numbers work even with Burrow and Chase, as NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock outlined.

But as NBC Sports' Peter King noted, being having the cap space to extend Higgins doesn't mean they will.

“The Bengals might not want to trade Tee Higgins," King said. "But they also might not have a lot of great choices because – I think one of the things in football today that people don’t think enough about is that, so Mike Brown, I covered the Bengals my first year covering the NFL in 1984. Not a lot has changed, relatively speaking. They are a family-run business in all ways, and they don’t have a lot of dough.

"They are going to have to find $175 million to put in escrow for Joe Burrow’s contract this offseason. That’s obviously not going to be easy. Then you have to say, ‘How exactly are they going to pay Tee Higgins a long-term deal?’ Even if you could do a bridge this year. Even if he could last one more year, I just don’t know how you’re going to pay Tee Higgins market value when you have to pay Joe Burrow. He’s one I would look at."

A star wide receiver is a priority for the Bears. It could also be vital to Fields taking the next step like other young quarterbacks around he league.

Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have taken when they got a star wide receiver, like Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills. Or Jalen Hurts with A.J. Brown for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the Super Bowl. Or even Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill for the Miami Dolphins.

And they want one for Justin Fields.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.