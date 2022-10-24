Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake

Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake.

The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the same draft class in 2021.

Bears QB Justin Fields seeks out Mac Jones for a post-game embrace.



The two played each other in the 2021 CFP Championship and were drafted 4 places apart in that draft. pic.twitter.com/9wLjTxOcXQ — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) October 25, 2022

Jones left his helmet on while greeting other Bears players. That was likely by design on his end.

He had a bizarre game. In his first game since returning from injury, he got three drives to play. That's it. Bill Belichick came with a quick hook for Jones.

Punt, punt, interception. Yank.

Bailey Zappe took over for Jones after Belichick had seen enough of his presumed starting quarterback. Zappe quickly threw a 30-yard touchdown to Jakobi Meyers. He followed that up with another touchdown drive ending with a Rhamondre Stevenson four-yard rushing touchdown.

Fields, on the other hand, played an excellent game. The play-calling allowed him to shine on offense. He recorded 179 passing yards, two total touchdowns and one interception.

Luke Getsy opened up opportunities for Fields to run the ball on designed plays. With that, he ran the ball 14 total times (some designed, some not) for 82 yards and one touchdown. He recorded 54 yards in the first half strictly on designed runs.

Next up, the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

