Bears' Justin Fields Records Fastest Ball Carrier Speed of Week 8

Justin Fields recorded the fastest speed of any ball carrier during Week 8.

The quarterback topped out at 21.23 mph during a 41-yard run that was called back for holding, according to this week's Zebra Technologies statistics newsletter. The run marked the 10th fastest carry this season.

Did Fields settle the debate between him and Micah Parsons?

Just under a week ago, the Cowboys' star linebacker declared he is faster than Fields.

"Yeah. I mean he [Fields] knows it too," Parsons said when asked if he is faster than Fields. "We’ve raced multiple times. We actually raced our 40 times back when he was coming out, beat him in that. It’s not even close."

The debate sparked after Parsons mentioned he clocked 20.5 mph in practice, and used his past foot races and 40 times to foreshadow the events of the Cowboys-Bears game in Week 8.

However, according to this new data, Fields might be faster than Parsons.

Parsons has the faster 40-yard dash time from each of their pro days, but Fields has the radar gun in his favor after Week 8.

