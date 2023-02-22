Bears' Justin Fields Ranked Top-10 QB Per NFL WAR

Justin Fields ranked top-10 QB per NFL WAR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s clear to any who watched the Bears last year that Justin Fields is one of the top playmakers in the NFL. He broke numerous records over his incredible 2022 campaign, and kept things interesting in an otherwise disappointing 3-14 season. Despite the exciting touchdown runs it’s hard to quantify exactly how Fields impacted the Bears’ win-loss record, but that’s exactly what Sam Hoppen tried to do using WAR modeling, or Wins Above Replacement modeling.

Using @Stat_Ron's NFL WAR modeling, I calculated WAR for each of the four skill positions for the 2022 regular season using the EPA-based model. Keep in mind that this *only* uses public play-by-play data.



Starting off with QBs, your league MVP reigns supreme. pic.twitter.com/sGkuPwHBau — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) February 21, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Interestingly, Hoppen’s number crunching lists Fields as a top-10 QB in the league in terms of overall WAR, but it’s only because he was the best rushing QB by a large margin. In fact, Hoppen’s list indicated that Fields' passing game was a negative, not a positive. That’s probably largely because Fields had several abysmal passing games from a statistical standpoint, like his 7-21, 75-yard, one touchdown, one interception performance against the Lions, or his 8-17 for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions line against the Texans.

There are limitations to the NFL version of WAR, however. To start, it only includes information from the league’s play-by-play data. Finally, it’s more difficult to measure an individual player’s effect on a play’s outcome since the success and failures of a team are more interconnected. The offensive line’s performance affects the quarterback which in turn affects the skill position players. All 11 players on each side of the ball need to work together to find success. WAR is an advanced stat more widely used in baseball, where it’s easier to measure one person’s impact on a play, or in a game. On any given play, one pitcher throws the ball to one batter. If a ball is put into play, only one or maybe two defenders have a real opportunity to make a play on the ball.

Regardless, it’s an interesting foray into something that resembles sabermetrics for football. The model also confirms what our eyes have told us for a long time: Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football, and Justin Fields is an incredible playmaker with his legs.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.