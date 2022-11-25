Bears' Justin Fields Questionable for Jets Game With Shoulder Injury

Justin Fields officially questionable for Jets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears likely won’t announce whether or not Justin Fields will start this Sunday until gametime. Fields was a limited participant for the third-straight day on Friday due to his non-throwing shoulder injury (although Wednesday’s status was an estimate since the team held walkthroughs). He’s officially listed as questionable to play against the Jets.

When asked if Fields has been cleared for contact, Matt Eberflus said “He’s cleared as limited, (Friday).” That meant Fields could participate in individual drills and a certain amount of team period reps. Eberflus wouldn’t say how many team reps Fields received, and how many went to backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. Eberflus said that Fields is feeling better every day, and said the team wants him in if he’s 100% good to go. That will come down to the amount of pain Fields feels, his strength in the shoulder and his ability to run the offense without any restrictions.

While we’re waiting to find out whether or not Fields plays on Sunday, we already know that the Bears will be without rookie defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon. Each man did not participate at all in practice this week due to concussions. With Brisker out, the Bears will likely turn to DeAndre Houston-Carson as the team’s starting strong safety beside Eddie Jackson. Replacing Gordon takes a couple of people, since he plays both outside corner and slot corner. On the outside, the team has used Kindle Vildor when Gordon moves to the middle. Jaylon Jones has filled in as the team’s backup slot corner.

It’s not all bad news on the Bears injury report. Teven Jenkins put together a full week of practice as he recovers from a hip injury and has no game designation for Sunday. The same goes for backup safety Dane Cruikshank who’s been battling a hamstring injury. The Bears will also be without special teams contributor Sterling Weatherford, since he has a concussion, as well.

