Bears' Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus Had ‘Long Talk' After Commanders Loss

Eberflus, Fields had 'long talk' after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields was honest when addressing the media following the loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. He was tired of hearing how close the Bears are to winning football games. Before entering the NFL, all Fields knew was winning. Even though his Ohio State Buckeyes never won a national championship, they were always a top team, and never went through extended losing streaks. So it’s understandable that all the tough losses over the past year and a half would build up for the young quarterback.

On the following Thursday however, Fields clarified that the frustration he felt wasn’t anything different or new.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I have the same frustration after every loss,” Fields said. “I don’t like losing. I’ve told you guys that multiple times. It’s just seeing where you can be better, seeing where you can improve, watching the film – of course it’s going to hurt.”

The day after the Commanders game, Matt Eberflus said he didn’t have a problem with Fields outwardly displaying his frustrations with the team’s shortcomings. It wasn’t something that he felt Fields needed to curtail.

“This game you have to play with passion,” Eberflus said last week. “You have to play with emotion, you have to do that to play it the right way. You just do. And you have to put yourself out there, and every time you play this game, a piece of you is left on the football field. It’s just the way it is. If you don’t do that, you can see it, it’s not a spirited group. We have a spirited group. We play with passion, we play with emotion, and that has to be done.”

Still, Eberflus met with Fields that Friday for a “long talk” to make sure Fields’ head was in the right place.

“He’s a leader of our football team,” Eberflus said. “Certainly we have the leadership council, we’ve got leaders at each position, but he’s playing quarterback so I want to make sure that he was in a good spot and making sure that his eyes were forward going into the bye week and how we can improve the football team.”

For Eberflus that meant Fields kept his focus on improving his fundamentals. Eberflus doesn’t want any of his players dwelling on the negatives of their losses. He wants them to approach their mistakes with a positive mindset, with an emphasis on their individualized plans to improve their techniques.

“We meet all the time, so it wasn’t nothing crazy,” Fields said about his chat with Eberflus last Friday. “We just talked about what our roles were as leaders of this team, and really just looking forward to the future.”

Despite downplaying his meeting with the head coach, Fields wouldn’t discount anyone’s frustration with their three-game losing streak..

“I expect every player on the team to be frustrated after we lost,” said Fields. “It wasn’t a rock bottom thing or anything like that, it was just, I’m not happy that we lost the game.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.