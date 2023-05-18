Bears' Justin Fields Is Working on ‘Getting the Ball Out Faster'

Justin Fields is working on 'getting the ball out faster' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has a lot of work to do if he wants to become the dignified franchise signal caller.

What is he working on this offseason?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Just being more consistent with my quick game stuff," Fields told ChicagoBears.com. "I feel like down the field I'm pretty accurate. Just being more consistent with getting the ball out faster, being more accurate, giving my wide receivers, my running backs, tight ends a better chance to catch the ball and run for extra yards. I'm focusing pretty hard on that this offseason."

This year is a pivotal season in Fields' ongoing evaluation as a signal caller.

He excelled on the ground last season, rushing for the second-most yards in single-season quarterback history last season (1,143). But through the air, he has yet to unleash his presumptive full potential.

Over two seasons, he's thrown for just over 4,000 yards with 24 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. His career completion percentage is under 60 percent, ranking in the bottom tier of quarterbacks.

However, Luke Getsy concedes Fields is well above the level he showed last season.

"Where he was at this time last year to where he is now, I think he's just light-years ahead of where he was, and I feel like he has a ton more to grow forward. We're excited to try to get the best out of him moving forward and keep working toward where we think he can go."

What's more, Fields said the players are finding comfortability in the offense, which was brand new to them before last season because of the coaching changes.

"I can tell the guys who were in the offense last year are way more comfortable this year with the playbook," Fields told ChicagoBears.com, "and focusing on the defense rather than just the little stuff with the offense because they know it, they know the foundation of it."

MORE: Justin Fields: Guys feel 'more comfortable' in offense

Getsy also ran trial and error on the offense. It wasn't until the middle of the season him and Fields struck gold by rushing the quarterback intentionally in RPOs and play-action schemes.

The Bears are clearly gearing for a more pass-heavy offense. Last season, they led the league in rushing play percentage and rushing yards (3,014 yards).

As a result, the Bears owned the 23rd-ranked offense in the league.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.