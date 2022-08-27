Bears' Justin Fields ‘Glad' Refs Called Late Hit on Saturday's Preseason Game

Fields 'glad' refs called late hit during preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Only more time in the NFL can help Justin Fields get calls in his direction.

At least that's what the second-year quarterback has claimed in the past when speaking about not receiving calls in his favor.

But, on Saturday, during the Bears final preseason game of the offseason slate, Fields got his call. Fields was hit late by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips as he slid into a first down scramble.

Justin Fields finally gets the flag for the late hit... tons of Bears running to defend him.



Bears seemed to carry that energy on following play with strong blocks in front of Montgomery, even though the play came back with a holding. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 27, 2022

The hit was Fields' second late hit of the preseason. The quarterback experienced a separate one in the first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not get a late hit call from the first occurrence, but received one for Saturday's hit.

"I'm glad I got the call," Fields said after the game. "Hopefully it doesn't have to be that egregious next time to get the call."

Phillips drove his shoulder into Fields' helmet as he went to the ground. Fields' head bobbled around as he hit the ground.

The offensive line came to Fields' defense, which is something Ryan Poles' stressed was important when he first got the job as general manager.

"I kind of got up dizzy when I got to my feet or whatever," Fields said. "But I heard it and I was just trying to make sure they didn't get a flag for us so they wouldn't offset. I don't know if Sam [Mustipher] is going to get fined or what, but we'll see. It's a good thing to see, standing up for your teammates."

Fields finished the drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin. The drive went 80 yards off of seven plays, putting the first touchdown on the board for the Bears and for Fields this preseason.

After Saturday's win over the Browns, the Bears finish their preseason undefeated with a 3-0 record. They start their regular season slate on Sept. 11 versus the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.

