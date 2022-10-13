Bears' Justin Fields Does Push-Ups After Dante Pettis Touchdown

Fields does push-ups after Pettis touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is a tough dude.

He threw a dime to Dante Pettis down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown, while simultaneously getting thrown to the ground.

Fields got comfy on the ground during Thursday night's game. He was sacked three times in the first half, and was slow to get up after a few hits.

It looked bad for him after the touchdown. He spent considerable time on the ground.

But, he repped out a couple of push-ups and celebrated his touchdown.

Fields is showing off his grit on Thursday night.

As of this writing, two starting offensive linemen – Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins – left the game with injuries leaving them questionable to return.

Nevertheless, Fields is not showing any signs of weakness.

